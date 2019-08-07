BREAKING: Tajamuka leader ‘Promise Mkwananzi’ ARRESTED

Tajamuka leader Promise Mkhwananzi has been arrested and is being detained at Harare Central police station, sources say.

Mkhwananzi, a prominent government critique has been on the police wanted list since the violent January protests that turned into an orgy of violence leading to the death of 17 people after the army opened fire on demonstrators.

Tajamuka/Sesijikile Coordinator Tineyi Munetsi confirmed the development.

“Promise has been taken in by the police and we have contacted Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. “They are yet to lay charges,” said Munetsi.

Mkwananzi fled to the UK after the protests while other activists connected to the opposition MDC scattered into different countries including South Africa after the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration launched a man-hunt for what it claimed were the ring-leaders.

The former MDC youth secretary general has been holed up in South Africa after leaving the UK early a few months ago.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

