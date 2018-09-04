Municipalities of Chinhoyi, Chegutu to elect mayors

Samson Muchirahondo

Municipalities of Chinhoyi and Chegutu are set to swear in councillors elect as well as pave way for the election of the towns’ new mayors and deputies respectively.

Chinhoyi Chamber Secretary issued a statement regarding the programme slated for Tuesday at Town House.

“Notice is hereby given that an ordinary council meeting no 01/06/2018 will be held in the council chamber on Tuesday September 4.

“The purpose of the programme is swearing in of councillors, election of mayor and deputy, allocation of councillors into committees, elections of committee chairpersons by members,” reads the circular.