Harare Water, Acting Director Eng Phakamile Mabhena Moyo has reported that water distribution in the city has been limited due to a recent industrial action undertaken by the workforce at Council’s various sites.

Speaking at a council committee meeting this afternoon, Moyo said at the time of compiling his report, efforts were underway to get the employees back to work.

He, however, said water coverage increased slightly from 53.4% in December to 54.24% that January, mainly because council had managed to repair 2 pumps which had broken down at the Warren Control Pump Station, on the Alex said.

Meanwhile, the Committee had before it a report (5th February 2021 circulated with the Agenda) by the Acting Director of Harare Water on the Water Service delivery report for the month of January 2021.

The Committee noted that there was a huge discrepancy between monthly chemical requirements and quantities delivered which made it difficult to maintain the required minimum stock buffer.

The current stock of white hydrated lime and Ammonia had remained zero for a long period due to procurement technicalities, it was reported.

Moyo disclosed that no deliveries were made for Bulk Sulphuric Acid, Sodium Silicate, Ammonia, and Hydrated lime during the course of the month, adding that efforts were underway for ZIMPHOS to increase its daily deliveries of liquid alum to cater for an increase in production due to (PE) Prince Edward Water Works commissioning.

