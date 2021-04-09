The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a driver (57) who hit a seven year old minor with his vehicle and sped off from the scene.

The arrest came after a video of the accident went viral on social media.

ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the accident happened at a traffic lights controlled intersection of Harare Drive and Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road).

He also applauded members of the public for continuously supplying positive information to police on criminal activities around the country.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: