The University of Zimbabwe presented 6 084 graduates yesterday to be capped by President Mnangagwa with top undergraduate Munashe Gahadza who scored a record-breaking 40 distinctions out of a possible 44 courses racing to a first class BSc Honours degree in Actuarial Science.

He also won the University of Zimbabwe Book Prize and was named the Faculty’s best graduating student and most consistent student. For his achievements, Gahadza won the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for the best male undergraduate student earning a cash prize of US$1 000. The President topped this up with a further US$1 000 for his attainment of 40 distinctions.

Speaking after being capped by the President, he shared his delight with his family. “This is an achievement for me and my family. I dedicate this degree to my family and everyone who supported me since the beginning. I urge other students who are still pursuing their studies to continue to work hard. It is possible and you can achieve this,” he said.

His next step was to start his actuarial professional exams for him to become a qualified actuary. An actuary is a business professional who deals with the measurement and management of risk and uncertainty.

Top female undergraduate student Gamuchirai Bhiza also scored a first, becoming the first female student to attain a first-class honours degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

For her efforts, Bhiza was awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for the best female undergraduate also with a cash prize of US$1 000 as well as the Women in Science & Engineering Award for the best female student.

