Bond Note is SH*T: Mugabe savages Mthuli Ncube, John Mangudya

Former president Robert Mugabe’s last born son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe has savaged Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya saying that they are cheating Zimbabweans through the bond notes and the RTGS system.

The younger Mugabe insisted that he does not keep and use the two pseudo currencies which he labelled as sh*t because he does not want to get cheated by the two men.

Writing on social media site, Twitter, Chatunga said,”I don’t keep those sh*t bond notes I have none so-called RTGs accounts I’m not a fool to be cheated by Mtuli and Panonetsa.”

Chatunga rarely ventures into talking about politics and business in Zimbabwe, but lately, he had been taking potshots at Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. Chatunga recently accused the Minister of living an extravagant lifestyle by staying at the Meikles hotel since he was appointed into the government.

Said Chatunga, “Do you know that @MthuliNcube is staying at Meikles Hotel since he became a minister and each month end he visits his family in Switzerland. Yet he tells us the country has no money. He is playing games with people.”

Mthuli Ncube has indicated that he is going to reintroduce a local currency within the next 12 months.

