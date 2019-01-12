BREAKING: ED Mnangagwa increases fuel price, Bids farewell to Zimbabwe..PICTURES

The President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced new fuel prices as the government moves in to bring sanity to the fuel sector that has been dogged by challenges.

The President said with effect from midnight this Saturday (today) the 12th of January 2018, the new fuel prices are as follows, $3.11 in rtgs or bond note per litre for diesel and $3.31 cents per litre for petrol.

President Mnangagwa specified that for diplomats and guests of government by way of foreign missions, diesel will sell at US$1.24 while petrol will sell at US$1.32.

The President also took time to bid farewell to Zimbabweans ahead of his tour of Eastern Europe and Switzerland to strengthen bilateral and economic ties.

