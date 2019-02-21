Mugabe hosts birthday celebration party…Strictly by invitation

HARARE: Ousted former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will celebrate his 95th birthday at his Blue Roof mansion on Saturday, family source have said.

Mugabe turned 95 yesterday, but his birthday was largely ignored by Mnangagwa’s government and former workmates in the ruling ZANU-PF party.

However, a private party is expected to be held for the former statesman on Saturday.

An invitation card seen by TimesLIVE shows that the reception will get under way at 2pm.

There are strictly no children allowed at the event, which has a black and gold dress code. The celebration is being held under the theme “Legend”.

Mugabe’s children organised the birthday celebration and his daughter Bona has a list of people who will be allowed to enter the premises as guests.

Political leaders Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa’s names are not on the guest list.