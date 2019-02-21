Top Kadoma City council director arrested over maintenance arrears

A Kadoma City Council top official has been arrested for defaulting to pay maintenance since 2016.

The city’s deputy director of Housing and Community Services Mr Exton Muzavazi of 1531 Waverley appeared before Kadoma Magistrate Nicole Murandu.

Exton was dragged to court by former wife Mrs Audrey Muzavazi of 3976 Ingezi Kadoma.

The court heard that Audrey approached the civil court sometime in 2016 and a maintenance order was granted for Exton to pay for the upkeep of his three children.

Exton allegedly failed to pay $4 860 from October 2016 to December 2018 leading to the former wife dragging him to court.

Mr Nkulumane Zikhali represented the state.