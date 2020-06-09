Zimbabwe Government Minister, Kirsty Coventry is reportedly grabbing a farm which belongs to Robert Zhuwao, the son of national liberation heroine, Sabina Mugabe.

Zhuwao who also a nephew of President Robert Gabriel Mugabe has approached the courts seeking a spoliation and prohibitory interdict.

Coventry an Olympics gold medalist and Lands Minister Perrance Shiri, were cited as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

Our readers were quick to point out that lawlessness is what Mugabe rule was all about:

Mugabe introduced lawlessness in Zimbabwe. This cycle of lawlessness will not end until the government restores the rule of law. What goes around comes around. Let this be a lesson to those in power now.

Zhuwao’s June 5 urgent application in “Robert Zhuwao v Kirsty Coventry and Anor” reads: “We kindly request your indulgence to file the urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the affidavit.” The application was filed by lawyers Machekano Law Practice. Zhuwao has been out of the country since 2018. His lawyers have said he is recovering from brain surgery and is therefore fighting the takeover of his 232ha farm through e-mailed communication. Robert, named after his uncle Robert Mugabe, is the second Zhuwao to be dispossessed of a farm after his brother Patrick’s mechanised farm was also put under notice last year.

The court papers read:

We have been instructed to file an urgent chamber application on behalf of our client. Our Client is currently recovering from a brain surgery in Zambia, he has signed the founding affidavit same which was notarized and emailed to us to enable us to file the instructed urgent chamber application.

We kindly request your indulgence to file the urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the founding affidavit and submit the original at the hearing. Due to lockdown restrictions, DHL International (Zambia) Ltd has indicated that the original notarized document will be delivered on the 12th of June, 2020. We have attached the shipment receipt for reference and your information.

Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated, in the furtherance of Justice