Mugabe era abductions resume: Teachers Union leader left for dead

Obert Masaraure the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) was kidnapped by suspected state agents in the dead of the night at his own home in front of his wife and kids.

Masaraure’s assailants who are yet to be identified tortured him before dumping him and leaving him for dead in the chilly cold.

Masaraure has been vocal in complaining about the need for a salary increase citing the increase in the price of basics and has called for a strike by teachers.

According to Masaraure’s distressed wife, the assailants were heavily armed. She said that she was too scared to go and report to the police because it was in the middle of the night.

