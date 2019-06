Here are the latest Zimbabwe bank exchange rates for the RTGS$ as updated on Thursday, 6 June 2019 at 09:00:

Official rates:

USD to RTGS$: 5.6496

RTGS$ to RAND: 2.6327

Data according to the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe

Black Market Rates:

USD to RTGS$: 8.1

USD to BOND: 7.9

RTGS$ to RAND: 1.84

Black Market Rand Rates:

100 USD = 1474 South African Rand (ZAR)

100 Bond = 189.0 South African Rand (ZAR)

100 RTGS = 184.0 South African Rand (ZAR)