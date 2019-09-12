Mugabe died in exile: Kasukuwere blasts Zim’s coup government

SOUTH AFRICA: Former minister in Robert Mugabe’s government, Saviour Kasukuwere, has said that the late President Robert Mugabe effectively died in exile.

Speaking to the SABC on 11 September, Kasukuwere said:

It is very painful. President Mugabe is one man who said, I was born here, I will die here and I will be buried here. He’d have loved to die in his country. He’d have loved to be in Zimbabwe. But as it were he has died in Singapore. This is not an easy occasion for those who know what he stood for.For him to have seen his last breadth, outside the country about the concerns that people have and about also how he felt.

Ask how this is a wider conversation about African leaders who don’t improve the health facilities in their country and have to be attended to in foreign hospitals, Kasukuwere said: