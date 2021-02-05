KAMPALA: MTV channel’s music awards due to be held in Uganda’s capital, Kampala have been postponed to a yet to be announced date after revelations documenting alleged election human rights abuses by President Yoweri Museveni’s regime.

Museveni was recently elected President following a brutal crackdown again opposition activists.

MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news. pic.twitter.com/yLvxxZpaVs — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) February 4, 2021

MTV’s Africa Music Awards were to be virtually held on February 20, 2021, and hosted by Grammy Award-winning powerhouse DJ Khalid in partnership with Uganda, “The Pearl of Africa.”

But after Wednesday’s report from Uganda’s opposition led by Bobi Wine collating human rights abuses and election irregularities, Viacoms, MTV’s parent company has decided to shelve the idea of hosting the awards in that country.

“MTV Base is postponing the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards. We will keep fans updated as we have more news,” MTV wrote in a statement.