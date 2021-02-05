It was a free fuel galore as residents jostled up to steal fuel from a tanker that had overturned.

A fuel truck overturned at Warren Park turnoff along Bulawayo Road this morning.

The driver escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, according to some eyewitnesses, some motorists abandoned their journeys, parked their vehicles and started collecting free fuel.

One witness, George Nkanizadwa had this to say:

“Saw people with buckets and all sorts of containers stealing fuel.

“Some even parked their cars and left their journeys.”

Another eyewitness, John Dzawo said he saw some motorists taking containers full of fuel to their cars.

Apparently, few years ago some residents lost their lives after a fuel tanker exploded while they were stealing fuel after it overturned.

The driver of the tanker warned them, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, this has happened at the time the government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has hiked the price of fuel with immediate effect.

