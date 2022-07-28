The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube will on Thursday 28th July 2022 present a Supplementary Budget for this year.

He is also expected to present the Mid-term Fiscal Policy Statement to parliament.

The Supplementary Budget is sure to require a Supplementary or Additional Appropriation Bill and likely a Finance Bill.

A supplementary budget is a request by state departments and agencies for additional funding in the course of a financial year.

It is meant to take care of expenditure that was not factored in during budget-making.

Zwnews