Mthuli Ncube fires Acie Lumumba over RBZ-Bond Notes scandal revelations

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has dumped Acie Mutumanje Lumumba, as chairman of the Communications Taskforce in the ministry, three days after his appointment.
The appointment of Lumumba drew brickbats from different sectors of society with questions raised over his credentials to run the high-profile portfolio in the ministry.
A source close to developments confirmed the development, but was not willing to be quoted.
The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services also announced on its Twitter handle the latest development.
Following his appointment, Lumumba hit the ground running and in a live video that went viral on the social media platforms, announced that Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe directors were feeding the black market with bond notes.
He went on to name Mirirai Chiwenga, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi as the chief culprits behind parallel markets nefarious activities.
This saw RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya suspend the four to pave way for investigations.
