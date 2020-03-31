ZIMBABWE’S Minister of Finance Prof Mthuli Ncube is reportedly furious at Jackie Ngarande after the socialite allegedly exposed her affair with the minister. Ngarande is alleged to have bragged on Instagram that she was dating Mthuli Nube. The Minister has reportedly accused the social media celebrity of peddling falsehoods and telling the world that Mthuli had built her a house and bought her a top of the range vehicle in return for sex.

The Minister’s camp has reportedly said he did not built a house or bought a car for Ngarande using state funds.

“Her intentions to want to create a facade or perception that she is living lavish and also a deceit and lies of a car being purchased for her , a house being built for her are detrimental to the Ministers portfolio and also his private life, the full wrath of the law must take it’s course on such harmful behaviour and abuse of social media, ” said a close source from Mthuli’s office.

According to the source Mthuli wants Ngarande to be prosecuted over her abuse of social media.

“Abusing social media and opening fake accounts is damaging and she owes the finance Minister and his family a public apology

A public apology must also be made to all other parties she wrote about using this fake Instagram account @popcornroom_zw

Below is the full text from the original post made by the Instagram account.

popcornroom_zw @jackiengarandeofficial @queenofswaggerofficial

Most of you have been wondering where is Jackie Ngarande and why has she gone quiet ? . Jackie is now our official “Amai vakabata homwe yenyika ” Our close source told us that she was on a shopping spree in America and she was quiet about it because it was proudly sponsored by our Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube . Every girl needs a pimp friend like Pokello in her life 4`: thank you sisi Pokie for introducing Jackie into the new dispensation 11, we see you’re all doing good . A close source told us that Mthuli Ncube gave Jackie strict rules and at some point he wanted her to delete her instagram but she begged . He said he doesn’t like social media scandals and he never wants his name to be associated with hers hence she wasn’t posting anything , she was told to lay low the same way you’ve been seeing Queen Of Swagger Pokie laying low . Jackie was also told not to post her car as yet . You will see it soon .They were both given strict instructions.They are both enjoying tax payers money underground She has been sneaking in and out of the country to USA , Paris and was on a secret holiday in Indonesia . Rumour has it that her house which is being built is now at window level, tax payers money . Jackie is not new to scandals , it has finally paid off, you’ll never see her again in those cheap scandals, thanks to First Lady Pokie,she is in the top 5 b***** in this country .

However, it is not yet clear how Mthuli Ncube has confirmed that Jackie Ngarande is actually the person behind the ‘fake’ Instagram account as the claims made by the post, also damage her reputation.

