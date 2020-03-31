Mystery surrounds MDC leader Thokozani Khupe’s court challenge to take over control of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance amid indications that the Supreme Court will give judgement on the issue despite the fact that all courts must be closed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus-inspired 21-day mandatory national lockdown.

Khupe this afternoon said she had been informed by her lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, that the Supreme Court will hand over the ruling this afternoon.

Puzzlingly, the main opposition MDC Alliance claims that their lawyers have not been notified of the latest developments.

According to outspoken MDC Alliance legislator Charlton Hwende, supporters of Khupe’s MDC are ‘alre already celebrating’ and reportedly attempted a hostile takeover of the party headquarters.

“Ms Khupe has just announced that the Supreme Court judgement will be issued at 3pm today. Her supporters already celebrating and have attempted a hostile takeover of the MRT Building this morning. All Courts are supposed to be closed #COVID19 (and) our lawyers have not been informed”, Hwende said.

In remarks posted on her Twitter account, Khupe said the ruling will be made this afternoon.

“I’ve just received a call from my lawyer (Madhuku) informing me that the (Supreme Court) judgement will be handed down today (at) 3pm. I call upon our members and supporters to remain calm (and) accept whatever the outcome of the judgement is. In unity, let’s renew and build our great Party and Country together”, Khupe said.

Zwnews