A Midlands State University final year student (4:2) in the department of Media and Society Studies has been arrested for allegedly stealing female panties on washing lines.

Sources say the student identified in court papers as Prince Danda was asked by the police why he steals panties and his response was that he uses them for mast*rbation.

Danda is reported to have appeared before Gweru regional courts today and was slapped with a community service.