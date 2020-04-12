In a positive development, the National Tuberculosis Referral Laboratory stationed at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo will tomorrow (Monday) start testing for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

State media reported Sunday that the first coronavirus (Covid-19) samples at the hospital will be that of 400-plus Zimbabweans who were based in neighbouring Botswana and arrived in Zimbabwe’s second biggest city yesterday.

Speaking during the tour of Mpilo Central Hospital yesterday, Local Government minister July Moyo, who is part of the inter-ministerial taskforce committee on Covid-19, also commended the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), which moved machinery from its laboratory to the medical referral institution.

Zephaniah Dhlamini, who leads the Applied Genetics Testing Centre, said if the samples arrive on time, the facility will process 300 samples which can take five hours to give results.

