In a horrific incident which has left residents of Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb dumbfounded, a 52-year-old man was on Friday night killed by his wife for siding with his daughter during a fight over a TV decoder remote control.

Ordetta Mpofu (44), who had been involved in a dispute with her daughter who wanted to watch a different channel, reportedly axed her husband Thembani Mpofu, accusing him of failing to reprimand the daughter during the dispute.

The deceased was an employee with Bulawayo city council.

Circumstances surrounding the matter are that on Friday at around 7.45pm, the now deceased was watching television with his wife and their two children. All hell broke loose after one of the children changed the channel they were watching as this did not go down well with the mother.

She demanded that the child returns to the previous channel, resulting in a bitter dispute.

Thembani did not intervene saying he was not involved in the duo’s misunderstanding and resigned to bed. Irked by her husband’s reaction, Ordetta reportedly followed her husband to the bedroom and axed her three times on the head while he was sleeping, leading to his death.

After committing her murderous act, Ordetta allegedly returned to the lounge and told her daughter that she had killed her father. Subsequently, the daughter informed her brother who made a police report resulting in Ordetta’s arrest.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednigo Ncube confirmed the incident and said investigations are currently underway. Ncube also revealed that Ordetta confessed to her of having killed her husband who works in the Engineering Department at the local authority.

