About 206 Mpilo Central Hospital healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 since April last year, amid fears of more infections owing to the rapid increase of new cases in the countrywide.

Of the 206, 155 are nurses, nine doctors, 12 general hands, 12 from the pharmacy, while two are counsellors and two are lab technicians.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe Covid-19 death toll rose to 528 following the death of 21 more people while 978 others tested positive to the global pandemic.

On Sunday, 24 deaths — six in Manicaland, four in Masvingo and Mashonaland East, three in Midlands two each in Bulawayo and Midlands provinces — were recorded.