Chiredzi medical doctor, William Phiri (56) has appeared in court charged with murdering his two children including a seven months baby.

Phiri who is unwell after attempting suicide following the murder is recuperating at Chiredzi District Hospital under Police guard. He was remanded in custody.

He was remanded by Magistrate Simbarashe Gundani on Tuesday last week.

It is the State case that on January 3, 2021 Phiri of Number UB12 Mkwasine, Chiredzi had a misunderstanding with his wife Loice Chakauya and an altercation arose.

The wife Chakauya ran away upon noticing that the altercation was getting out of hand, leaving her four children inside the house with the accused.

Phiri then allegedly locked the door from inside and fired a shot towards one of his kids. He assaulted the four children and stabbed them with a knife.

Two kids, Princess aged 4 and Victor aged 7 months died while the other two were seriously injured.

Neighbours forced the door open and found the two minors dead and the other two battling for their lives. The accused tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a knife and he fell unconscious.

He later regained consciousness, grabbed his pistol and fled the scene whilst naked. He was found by Police unconscious and was taken to Chiredzi Hospital.

mirror