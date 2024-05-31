Image- MoHCC

The Mpilo Central Hospital’s 320-kilowatt solar farm in Bulawayo marks a significant milestone in healthcare delivery, Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

This solar system will offer a stable, clean, and reliable energy supply crucial for quality healthcare including powering the main lab currently under construction.

Meanwhile, Disease Surveillance Report as of week ending 19 May 2024 stood as follows: 275 new cases of mumps and zero deaths were reported this week.

The cases were reported from Mashonaland Central Province (81), Mashonaland West Province (79), Mashonaland East Province (15), Manicaland Province (26), Midlands Province (28), Masvingo Province (25), Matabeleland North Province (16), Bulawayo Province (2) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital (2).

The cumulative number of cases is 4 761 and no deaths.

Zwnews