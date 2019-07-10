MP in police custody for wanting to overthrow an ‘illegitimate’ government

ZwNews.com

The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance, Midlands Province Youth Assembly says it solidly stands with party Deputy Chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Hon Job Sikhala’s statement that says they will overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘illegal’ government.

The youths said the Mnangagwa regime should be always reminded that their party (MDC-Alliance) is coming to confront the government head on, for stealing the elections and mis-managing the country.

“We are going to confront this ‘illegitimate’ government over our stolen victory and the continued pain they continue to infringe on the generality of Zimbabweans through this misrule,” said in a statement.

The youths said they can not remain silent while people continue to suffer, and will be always on high alert to defend the democracy and human rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, party President Nelson Chamisa also agrees with the youths that the ZANU-PF government is an illegal regime, but maintains that his party will not use unconstitutional means to overthrow it.

Chamisa believes Mnangagwa’s government was born out of manipulation of the electoral process, therefore it can not call itself constitutional or democratically elected.

“Those in office undermined and subverted the constitutional process of a democratically electing government. That is the root cause of illegitimacy,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

He put his weight behind Sikhala, saying his sentiments were misconstrued. Chamisa described Sikhala as a peace loving cadre, who loves his country, adding that he meant no harm.

Sikhala is currently in police custody after being arrested on allegations of subverting a constitutionally-elected government and is expected to appear in court today.

Addressing a rally in Bikita over the weekend, Sikhala said his party would overthrow the Mnangagwa led government before 2023.

He is being charged for contravening Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and will be appearing in court today. Zimbabwe is currently in a political impasse after Chamisa declined to recognise Mnangagwa’s presidency, alleging that he rigged the 2018 disputed elections, but calls are ringing loud for the two parties to find each other in a dialogue to solve the country’s economic crisis.