PICTURES: Goblins terrorise Sanyati villagers, line up clothes from deceased’s house to grave…

…human like creature found in house

Sanyati villagers under Chief Neuso area were today left shell shocked after goblins lined up mystery clothes of a deceased person from his homestead up to the grave.

Villagers also found a human creature like at the house of the deceased.

The strange incident started occurring on Sartuday in Ward 11 Sanyati when villagers heard screams from the deceased’s house which was way long abondoned.

A villager who told ZWNews.com today that on Sartuday villagers reportedly ganged up to open the house belonging to the late Zvidzai’s family only to see a creature like a human being and mystery clothes started lining up from the room to the nearby grave of the deceased’.

Chief Neuso was advised and is reportedly organising a cleansing ceremony as villagers are now fearing for their life.

