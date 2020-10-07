Amnesty International has called on the authorities in Mozambique to probe the threats being made against a civil society leader, saying the threats should not be taken lightly.

In response to threats to bomb Mozambican civil society leader Adriano Nuvunga’s house, made in anonymous phone calls, Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa said:

“These bomb threats against Adriano Nuvunga are a terrifying warning aimed at scaring him into silence.

“They also send a chilling message to others like him who work to protect and defend human rights in Mozambique.”

He added that threats should be taken seriously and investigations should be instituted.

“The threats should not be taken lightly. Mozambican authorities must launch a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into this intimidation and ensure that those who are behind this act are brought to justice in fair trials,” he said.

Adriano Nuvunga is the Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a civil society organization focusing on democracy, governance and human rights in Mozambique.

He is also a professor of political science at the Eduardo Mondlane University.

Recently, Nuvunga has been critical of the government’s handling of the counter-insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

He has been calling for full, independent and impartial investigations into allegations of human rights violations in Cabo Delgado by government security forces.

Meanwhile, he has been receiving anonymous calls threatening to bomb his home since the evening of 3 October.

The caller told Nuvunga that a bomb had been planted in his house and that it would explode at any moment.

He has since evacuated the house with his family.

Mozambique: Investigate bomb threats against civil society leader

