Former cabinet minister, and G40 master minder, Jonathan Moyo, has urged MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa to change his party name and move forward.

Moyo’s comments come after MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, said it would now be operating under the name MDC-Alliance, the name of Chamisa’s party.

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi, declared yesterday that “from today we are the MDC Alliance,” signaling the party’s intention to use the name of the party led by Chamisa when nominating candidates for by-elections on Oct 9.

He was speaking at MDC-T 21st anniversary at party’s HQ in the capital.

However, Moyo says Chamisa should not lose sleep over the matter, saying he can still move forward.

He says the sooner Chamisa changes his party’s name, the better, as it would give his party supporters enough time to familiarise with the new name.

He wrote on his Twitter handle;

“If a rose by any other name is a rose, then don’t fall into an asinine trap by fussing over a name; more so a disputed one.

“Change the name of the rose and move one quickly, to enable voters to be familiar with the new name well ahead of the Nomination Court for the by-elections!”

MDC-Alliance is a combination of seven political parties which came together, and contested in the 2018 general elections led by Chamisa.

The party made a good name for itself, and gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a good run for his money in the past elections.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s party has been under siege with MDC-T allegedly working with ZANU-PF trying their best to dismantle it.

This has seen some of its councillors and parliamentarians being recalled.

