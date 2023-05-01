Four mourners have died in a head-on collision between a speeding bus and a truck along Mazvikadei road, in Banket.

Though the authorities are yet to confirm the development, witnesses say the bus belongs to a mine and was taking workers home.

Whilst the truck was said to be carrying people coming from a funeral.

Apparently, police in Mbembesi are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred at the 405 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 28/04/23.

An unknown motorist hit an 83 year old man and did not stop after the accident.

The victim died on the spot after sustaining multiple injuries all over the body.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews