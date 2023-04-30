A STRING of David Kutyauripo’s adulterous affairs with various women, including some married female members of his fitness club, have been dragged into the public by his furious wife.

The X-rated content includes photographs of the former soccer star’s manhood, whose images he sent to his girlfriends, and steamy chats related to their sexual acts.

Some of the girlfriends are resident in the UK.

It was flooded on social media, including the WhatsApp group of the fitness club, Diaspora Fitness, which the former Warriors star formed and built into a thriving business.

Some of the messages include dirty sexual acts.

His wife, Cathrine Kadzenga, even attached part of the content to her social media links before removing it, presumably on the advice of her friends and relatives.

The couple, and their young family, relocated to the United Kingdom recently.

Kutyauripo turned down an offer to work as the Dynamos fitness trainer, saying he wanted to be close to his family in the UK.

“To be honest, I wanted to be part of the Dynamos technical team for this season,” he told H-Metro in January.

“But, when the option to relocate with my family came, I was left with no choice.

“My family comes first.

“I did not see the reason for me to remain in Zimbabwe while my family is in the UK.”

However, his commitment to his family is now being questioned after a dramatic weekend in which his extramarital affairs were made public.

Sources claim that his wife appeared to have bypassed his phone security measures and went through the messages which were in the gadget.

“It’s the same case like we always get, a wife gets hold of your phone and goes through the messages and photos in the phone,” said the course.

“She wasn’t clearly happy with what she saw and, like any other wife, when such things happen, she lost her cool.

“What really hurt her more was that some of the women, who were dating her husband behind her back, are part of the fitness club that he was running and, worse still, they are married.

“Now, she got all these thoughts flooding her head that every time her husband was waking up early for the fitness club sessions, it was also about these romantic flings.

“She personally knows some of these women and by publicly shaming them, she thought she was hitting back at them.”

However, others questioned her decision to post the stuff on social media.

“Of course, she was angry but a wife should never splash all that dirty linen on social media.”

Kutyauripo could not be contacted yesterday.

