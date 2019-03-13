Mother tortures problem child (12) with hot iron

Coming home late on a Sunday has left a 12-year old Dangamvura juvenile struggling to sit and sleep after her mother and sister allegedly ganged up and took turns to burn her all over the body with a hot iron.

Police have since arrested the girl’s mother and sister (names withheld), aged 50 and 21 years respectively.

The girl, according to neighbours and witnesses, was ‘punished’ for allegedly being a problem child.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident

“We have arrested two women who are facing charges of physical abuse (domestic violence) and they are assisting the police with investigations.

On March 2, at around 4pm, the juvenile lied to her parents that she was going for some extra lessons. She came back around 8pm and locked herself in her room. The two accused called her but she refused to come out.She went out again the following day and came back in the evening. This angered her mother who realised that she was not fully dressed. They then burnt her several times with a hot iron on her buttocks, thigh, hands and cheeks. They locked her in the house and did not take her to the hospital. We received a tip off which subsequently led to the arrest of the two.” he said