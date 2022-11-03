A Zimbabwean couple from Macheke couple appeared before Marondera magistrate Ignatius Mhene on Wednesday facing charges of raping their biological children.

According to court papers, the father (41) raped his nine-year-old daughter while the mother sexually abused her 11-year-old son.

The children’s mother allegedly found her husband raping their daughter in their bedroom and did not report the matter to the police.

She reportedly lured their son into her matrimonial bedroom and raped him.

The matter came to light when the two minors were caught having sex by their uncle whom they had visited in Mutoko.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana’s Ekeria Chifamba said there is a need to intensify awareness campaigns about child protection in the country. She said: