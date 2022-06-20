Most politicians prefer you to be poor so that you admire their riches while you wallow in poverty and ululate when they throw you breadcrumbs, Marondera Central Member of Parliament has said.

Citizens Coalition for Change MP Caston Matewu says this must end and he implores fellow Africans not to be used by cruel politicians who think about themselves only.

Matewu bemoans rampant corruption in the government adding that at one point in Mashonaland West, 2 tonnes of mealie meal donated by WFP, 359 cases of cooking oil was given to staff instead of the vulnerable people.

He adds that recently $89m was paid to vulnerable communities but no reconciliation or evidence is available; of the 88 sampled in Buhera, non received anything.

Matewu says before he was booted out of Parliament few weeks ago, he was the 1st to call for an audit into the use of Covid funds and donations.

“The repot is now out; grand theft and colossal mismanagement by the Ministry of Welfare at the expense of the suffering masses who shld have benefited,” he says.

