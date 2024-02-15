South Africa

Mortar Attack Hits South African Military Base in DRC, Resulting in Fatalities and Injuries

A mortar bomb struck a South African Contingent military base in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on February 14, 2024, around 13:30, causing casualties among the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers, according to spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

The RSA Contingent, part of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), aims to assist the DRC government in establishing peace, security, and stability in the region.

Dlamini confirmed that the indirect fire incident resulted in the loss of two SANDF soldiers’ lives, with three others sustaining injuries. The injured soldiers received immediate medical treatment at the nearest hospital in Goma.

“While details surrounding the incident remain limited, Dlamini stated that further investigations will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to the attack,” Dlamini said.

South Africa has deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to the eastern DRC, where M23 rebels have displaced thousands of people by capturing key towns in the region. Concerns of a wider regional conflict have surfaced amid allegations of Rwanda’s support for the rebels.

In response to the insurgency, the SANDF will collaborate with DRC security forces as part of the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) military intervention in the country. The operation is estimated to cost over R2 billion, as stated by the Presidency.

Share
16th February 2024

Recent Posts

Kylian Mbappe Announces Departure from PSG, Pursued by Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe Informs Paris Saint-Germain of Departure Plans Amid Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid Interest… Read More

16th February 2024

Lomagundi College given 24-hr ultimatum to release student’s results

Chinhoyi Magistrate Zishiri has ordered Lomagundi College to furnish a student with his 2023 “A”… Read More

15th February 2024

Come back home, we are not after you, we don’t arrest people for freedom of speech it’s not a crime- gvt tells Thomas Mapfumo

The government says exiled veteran musician Thomas Mapfumo should not fear coming home as the… Read More

15th February 2024

Redcliff couple found dead in their room after returning from UK, driver arrested

A Redcliff couple was found dead in their house this morning in a suspected murder… Read More

15th February 2024

Man (37) kills two minors (5&8) with axe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Moses Hungwe (37) in connection… Read More

15th February 2024

PSL action kicks off with battle for Zimbabwe…FULL FIXTURES…

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off with a blockbuster fixture pitting… Read More

15th February 2024