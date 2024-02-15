Lomagundi College given 24-hr ultimatum to release student’s results

Chinhoyi Magistrate Zishiri has ordered Lomagundi College to furnish a student with his 2023 “A” Level exam results within 24 hours.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the exam results were being withheld to coerce the child’s parents to pay outstanding school fees.

As stated by the lawyers’ body, the student’s educational planning was being hindered as school authorities held on to the exam results.

Zwnews