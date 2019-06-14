Morgan Tsvangirai’s Brother In-Law Calls For A GNU

The brother-in-law of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s brother-in-law yesterday challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to dialogue and come up with an inclusive government that will address the country’s economic challenges.

Isaac Mhundwa, brother to Tsvangirai’s wife, the late Susan, said:

My sister died in an accident on her way to celebrate the inclusive government that later stabilised the economy for the betterment of people’s lives. My niece died in an accident as well and I hope this challenges the political leaders to negotiate and come up with another inclusive government.

Mhundwa was speaking at the funeral wake of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, the eldest daughter of Morgan and Susan who died from injuries sustained in an accident she was involved in outside Kwekwe on May 14.

-Newsday