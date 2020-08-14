The Covid19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Zimbabwe with a total number of six new deaths having been recorded in the last 24 hours- raising the cumulative number of fatalities to 128 from the initial figure of 122.

To worsen the situation, 97 new Covid19 positive cases were also recorded- a scenario which brings the total number of infections to 4 990.

Of the six Covid19 deaths, Manicaland Province was the most affected after three people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, a situation which has seen the province recording 13 deaths since the outbreak of the virus in March this year.

From Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, one person died of coronavirus and this has brought the number of deaths in the province to 24.

Health authorities say the other two deaths were also recorded in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces which recorded one death each.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said Mashonaland West province recorded the highest number of new cases, with 32 more people testing positive for the virus.

A total number of 28 new cases were recorded in Harare while in the Midlands Province, 17 new Covid19 cases were also recorded. The ministry also announced that 307 new recoveries were reported, bringing down the number of active cases to 2935.

“As of 12 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 4 990 cases and 128 deaths. 307 new recoveries were reported and active cases have gone down to 2 935,” partly reads the latest MoHCC coronavirus update.

Zwnews