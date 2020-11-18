Ruling in the appeal for bail by detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono will be ready on Friday, 20 November 2020 after High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi reserved ruling today upon hearing arguments by both the state and defence.

The defence team led by Beatrice Mtetwa on 18 November 2020, said in denying Chin’ono bail, Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, had misdirected herself by finding that the journalist had a “propensity to commit offences.”

Mtetwa said Chin’ono only has one other pending case before the courts but does not have any previous convictions. She submitted that the state had also failed to give credible and substantive evidence to support the allegation on the propensity to commit other offences.

On its part, the State argued that the magistrate did not misdirect herself in any way.

Chin’ono is in custody on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He is also on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

After hearing submissions from both parties, Justice Chitapi reserved his ruling and indicated that the judgment on the bail appeal would be ready on Friday, 20 November 2020 at 11:30 am.

