A Chirumanzu man has been killed by hyenas, the Zimbabwe National Parks (Zimparks) has said.

The man was pulled from his hut while asleep at night and his lower body was eaten.

In a related incident, the National Parks also said six cattle have been killed by hyenas in the same area.

Zimparks Spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the organization’s rangers are now tracking down the troublesome animals.

Announcing the sad development, Farawo said; “It is unfortunate that a Chirumanzu man was killed by hyenas.

“He was dragged from his hut while sleeping during the night. His lower body was eaten.

“In a related incident, 6 beasts have been killed by hyenas in the same area. Zimparks on the ground to eliminate the hyenas.”

Chirumanzu Man killed by hyenas

