Edmund Kudzayi has refused to retract an article published by Kukurigo which claims that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is having an affair with a married businessman, named below.

The article, seen by reporters , also claimed that the affair she allegedly had with “a prolific commentator on economic policy,” resulted in the latter’s marriage collapsing.

It further described the alleged lover as a successful businessman:

At the centre of the scandal is the economist and micro-financier Tinashe Murapata, a prolific commentator on economic policy. The successful businessman operates offices on the 15th floor of Joina City from which he runs Leon Business Solutions as the chief executive. The investment holding company has interests in financial services, financial technology, outsourcing and gold mining.

Mahere, through her lawyers, confronted Kudzayi, demanding a retraction of the story. She vowed that even if the case takes a decade, she will pursue it until she clears her name and protects her reputation.

Even if it takes me a decade, I will always fight tirelessly to defend my good name. You have been put on notice and I will defend what is mine – my reputation. Tinopedzerana chete.

A defiant Kudzayi fired back: