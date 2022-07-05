Former Dynamos and Zimbabwe Warriors striker Evans Gwekwerere continues to make headlines as it has been revealed that he recently got engaged to another woman. This comes days after his previous small house was fined $1 million by a Harare court for enjoying the services of the prolific shooter without clearance from the wife he wedded in 2018.

As if to remind us of the Gwekwerere who made news following a brief but impactful spell with DeMbare, the striker recently signed a new love contract with a woman identified in social media circles as Memory Mabhena.

Announcing the development, Zimcelebs took to their social media page and wrote:

While his wife was fighting in court with his girlfriend Natasha Green for 1 million, A source has revealed Evans Gwekwerere recently got engaged to another woman called Memory Mabhena. Tinongoti Gwekwerere tamba bhora.

The new relationship will come as a kick in the gut for Natasha Green the other lover of Evans Gwekwerere who has been ordered to pay $1 million in damages for snatching the former Dynamos forward from his first wife in 2018.

Gwekwerere’s ex-wife, Makanyara Mafunga, made the claims at the High Court where she accused Natasha of having an adulterous affair with the former Warriors striker.

In her papers, Makanyara stated that she married Gwekwerere under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) on November 1, 2020, and the marriage still subsists.

Makanyara claims she discovered that Gwekwerere was dating Natasha only three weeks into their marriage.

Natasha did not enter her appearance to defend the summons or file a plea to stop the action.