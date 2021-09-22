The body of a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) student Agness Mbakada (22) who went missing on Thursday last week was found floating in Nyamafufu Dam in Mvuma on Sunday.

Mbakada had just collected an undisclosed amount of money from Mukuru in Gweru when she went missing. Police suspects that she was murdered.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident. He told The Mirror that the body of Mbakada who stayed at 153 Ascot in Gweru was discovered by Lovemore Tauramba, a fisherman.

The deceased was wearing a black jean trousers and a black bra and all her particulars including a smart phone were missing when her body was discovered indicating that she might have been murdered

The Mirror gathered that Mbakada left home at 7:30 am to collect money send by a relative in South Africa. She was alone when she collected the money from Mukuru at a cash point in the Midlands town and left the town for Mvuma.

She was last seen in Gweru CBD with her friends and made her last calls to her classmate who is also in Mvuma. She was reported missing to Mvuma Police Station by her classmates. Her whereabouts were not known until the fisherman found the body in the dam.

Richy Sibo, a relative to the now deceased said it was confusing how she ended up in Mvuma when she was supposed to get back home.

“The most astonishing factor is how she ended up in Mvuma yet she only left home for town.

” Moreover, her belongings are still missing and if she wasn’t murdered, we could have found them,”he said.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a suspected murder case where one Agness Mbakada ‘s body was found floating in Nyamafufu dam in Mvuma two days after missing.

“The now deceased was discovered by Lovemore Tauramba when he saw a body of a female adult wearing a black jean trousers and a black bra floating in water while he was fishing.

” He reported the matter to Mvuma police who attended the scene and retrieved the body where they found a Covid-19 vaccination card belonging to the now deceased.

” Her body was taken to Mvuma district hospital for postmortem.

” We are appealing to the members of the public who might have information that can assist us in investigating this case to approach any nearest police station,” he said

Mahoko appealed to members of the public to value the sanctity of human life.

