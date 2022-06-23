The road to next year’s crunch poll remains excruciatingly thorny for the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party as several of its members continue to be arrested- itself a grim precursor to the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a week which saw the party’s deputy national chairman Job Sikhala and fellow parliamentarian Godfrey Sithole being subjected to prolonged detentions for the public violence charges they’re facing, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed police arrests on three more members from St Mary’s in Chitungwiza.

The trio include Zephaniah Chinembiri, Zecks Makoni and Ronnie Tsoka, announced Mahere in comments posted on her Twitter handle.

“We have just received a report that 3 more CCC members have been arrested in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza,” said Mahere.

At the time of publishing, the opposition publicist said the party was yet to know the charges the three were facing but there’s possibility that they could have been nabbed for the same public violence charges Sikhala and Sithole face.

Mahere further tweeted, saying:

“They are currently being held at Harare Central Police Station although we are unaware of the charges against them. The 3 are Zephaniah Chinembiri, Zecks Makoni & Ronnie Tsoka”.

MPs Sikhala and Sithole are accused of having been responsible for the chaotic scenes which characterised the funeral wake and memorial service for slain CCC activist CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali in Chitungwiza last week.

The state says Sikhala, who is also the Ali family lawyer, urged Zimbabweans to avenge the spirit of the murdered activist in a video which went viral on social media.

On the other hand, Sithole, who is also CCC legislator for Chitungwiza North, is being charged with inciting violence and arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu PF supporters.

After she went missing in May this year, Ali’s body was found mutilated into two parts and thrown into a well at the Beatrice home of claimed Zanu PF supporter and prime murder suspect, Pius Jamba.

Zwnews