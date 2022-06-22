AFTER hiding from the media and the public since his forced return from South Africa, Kudakwashe Mahachi had no choice but to appear at Bulawayo’s Tredgold Magistrates courts for malicious damage to property.

Mahachi is accused of snatching and damaging his sister’s iPhone XR last week as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence nailing him for purportedly scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Mahachi’s sister, Meline Mahachi, is a key witness in the ongoing police investigations.

In a twist to the saga, Mahachi’s brother-in-law has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting the beleaguered footballer’s best friend.

The complainant, Zibusiso Hadebe (35) from New Magwegwe alleges that on the 13th of June, in Mzilikazi, Sixpence unlawfully assaulted him with fists several times and pulled out of the car he was driving “seat intending to cause Zibusiso Hadebe bodily harm or realizing that there was a risk or possibility that bodily harm might result and inflicted injuries on Zibusiso Hadebe’s body.

The State alleges that the complainant was in company of his friend, Kudakwashe Mahachi and was sitting in the car whilst his friend was talking to his sister Meline Mahachi when the accused person approached the complainant saying in Ndebele language “liyasijwayela” meaning to say “you undermine us” in English language and assaulted him with fist several times on the face and also pulled him from the seat.