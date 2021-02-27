A water front picture of Zimbabwe Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa with another man has gone viral on social media with many netizens insinuating that the big fella is actually her Small House.

The two were photographed relaxing on a beach.

Those who posted the photo below chose not to identify Mr Parirenyatwa, but instead made innuendos that he could have been her boyfriend.

The below picture which circulated during the week was said to be that of Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and “her boyfriend at a river side.”

We can confirm that the man is not at all her boyfriend but her own blood brother, Daniel Parirenyatwa.

Amai Mutsvangwa is a Parirenyatwa from Manicaland.