With less than a week after a CAG bus killed five passengers on its way to Magunje, another bus from the same company has overturned and injured dozens of passengers in Madziva, towards Mt Darwin this afternoon, January 07.

According to Bindura Eye, the bus was going towards Mt Darwin from Harare.

More details later…

Background, the Magunje bound CAG bus recently killed, and injured some passengers after a head-on collision with a puck up truck.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.

Zwnews