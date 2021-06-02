The Ministry of Health and Child Care has developed ZimCovid Safe Interactive App which is aimed at providing members of the public with reliable and official information on the Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe.

The application is available on Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet has noted with concern the rise in the dissemination of Covid19 related fake news mainly through social media, hence the development of the app.

She urged members of the public is to remain cognisant that the only source of information on the Covid-19 situation is the MoHCC.

The App :-has a Covid19 screening tool -lists vaccination and testing centres -provides live Covid19 statistics, news updates& educational content.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has pledged ZWL$287 million for the construction of single and married quarters as well as separate canteens for nurses and doctors at Mpilo Hospital after some quarters were recently destroyed by fire.

-Zwnews