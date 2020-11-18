The burial of socialite Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli that was initially slated for Thursday has been cancelled.The divorced parents of Moana have reignited a long feud, and are now fighting over the remains of their child.

Her father, Mr Ishmael Amuli wants her buried in a Muslim way as he is a Muslim himself while his estranged wife says Ishmael must not be anywhere near Moana’s funeral since he had a sower relationship with the deceased.

Moana’s biological mother insists that since Moana was not in good books with Mr Amuli then her burial should have nothing to do with him. A family member told Zim Morning Post about the deep divisions within the two families.

Amuli has previously not hidden his dislike of the lifestyle that Moana was leading – a socialite, a video vixen and model career, saying it was against his beliefs and the way he had brought her up. Michy’s biological mother abandoned her at 18 months and she was raised by her father and stepmother whom she was very close to until about two years ago when her father slapped her for venturing into the socialite lifestyle. “So when she died she had found her way back to her biological mother because her father did not accept the lifestyle she had chosen, the family member said

Moana died in a road accident with friends while coming from celebrating her 26th birthday.

Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce Wraith in which Moana and three others were passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

Moana was scheduled to be buried tomorrow Thursday but it is no longer clear whether the burial will proceed as planned or not.

Like 224 Dislike 28

106155

0

0

cookie-check

Moana’s burial cancelled as divorced parents fight for her body

no