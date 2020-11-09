More information about the lifestyle of Michelle Moana Mini Alimu is coming out as her biological father reveals intimate details surrounding his difficult relationship with his daughter who perished in Ginimbi’s speeding car.

The sour relationship was triggered when Mr Amuli slapped her over her wild ways, especially her partying and featuring on music videos half-dressed, something which goes against his Muslim beliefs.

Speaking at his daughter’s funeral, Mr. Amuli revealed that he was estranged from his daughter because he was not happy with her lifestyle choices. According to the Herald, Mr Amuli told the publication,

“In 2017, Mitchelle had problems with her husband, who came to drop their child in Domboshava. Mitchelle later came to pick her daughter and I sat down with her, telling her that I wasn’t happy with her behaviour. I heard a lot about my daughter that she had become a party animal and was featured in several music videos. I got angry and slapped her twice and she left home for good. “Last year I saw her, but we never talked much. I am a Muslim and what she was doing was against our religion. Now how do I tell my elders at church and how will she be buried? We are now at her mother’s house in Highfield because I did not fully pay lobola for her mother. I still owe in-laws, but that is a story for another day,”

Mr Alimu said he separated from her mother when Moana was still a baby.

“I quit my job to look after my children. I had five children and Mitchelle was the second born and only girl. She had a daughter named Tyra. I stay in Domboshava in Chirombo Village. I used to hear some neighbours telling me that my daughter was at Ginimbi’s house. Today was told that she had a birthday party at a night club in Harare and she died on her way back,”

Burial arrangements will be announced after post-mortem.

Moana died early Sunday morning in a car crash which also claimed the life of businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungureand two foreigners; a Mozambican lady and Malawi’s most wanted fugitive Karim Limumba wanted over US$32 million fraud in his country.

Moana featured in several music videos which include Takura’s track ‘Zvemoyo, Enzo Ishall’s ‘Mwenje’ and Freeman’s video ‘Muridzo’.

She was also a fitness instructor.

